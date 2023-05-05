Pre-Market Most Active for May 5, 2023 : CVNA, NBTX, PACW, TQQQ, SQQQ, WBD, MRVL, AMC, VZ, WAL, CVS, KEY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 82.02 to 13,064.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,899,348 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +3.17 at $10.37, with 4,894,100 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 103.7% of the target price of $10.



Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is +2.3599 at $4.39, with 2,899,303 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NBTX is 9.899174; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +0.71 at $3.88, with 2,857,790 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.49 at $27.07, with 2,354,481 shares traded. This represents a 68.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.57 at $30.21, with 1,610,755 shares traded. This represents a 5.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.59 at $11.74, with 1,489,374 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is unchanged at $39.34, with 1,439,618 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.22 at $6.14, with 1,215,979 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AMC Entertainment Books Smaller-than-Feared Q4 Loss



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.11 at $37.46, with 1,020,709 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 88.14% of the target price of $42.5.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is +3.5 at $21.70, with 959,317 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WAL is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +1.16 at $69.95, with 814,570 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



KeyCorp (KEY) is +0.84 at $9.77, with 570,940 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

