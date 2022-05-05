Pre-Market Most Active for May 5, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TWTR, PFE, NIO, ICPT, ABB, QQQ, XOM, AMD, DASH, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -100.71 to 13,435. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,941,460 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.83 at $41.31, with 2,775,430 shares traded. This represents a 17.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.91 at $42.70, with 1,802,354 shares traded. This represents a 51.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.94 at $50.00, with 1,798,758 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 92.25% of the target price of $54.2.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.23 at $49.43, with 1,748,528 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.54 at $17.59, with 1,697,437 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) is +4.55 at $20.74, with 1,611,423 shares traded.ICPT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.89 per share, which represents a -122 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ABB Ltd (ABB) is -0.1 at $30.43, with 1,368,715 shares traded. ABB's current last sale is 77.43% of the target price of $39.3.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.31 at $327.29, with 1,117,542 shares traded. This represents a 5.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.14 at $91.84, with 935,852 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.79. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.87 at $98.55, with 791,626 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is -1.64 at $80.00, with 648,935 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -2.48 at $287.50, with 594,769 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.