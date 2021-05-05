Pre-Market Most Active for May 5, 2021 : ATNX, CHMA, SQQQ, AHT, AAPL, GM, MT, JCI, QQQ, NOK, SKLZ, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 79.51 to 13,624.18. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,193,996 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) is +1.12 at $4.83, with 7,412,266 shares traded.ATNX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.37 per share, which represents a -24 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) is +1.26 at $4.10, with 4,250,612 shares traded.CHMA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.3 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.23 at $11.43, with 1,511,832 shares traded. This represents a 9.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.05 at $3.06, with 1,161,439 shares traded. AHT's current last sale is 102% of the target price of $3.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.24 at $129.09, with 935,424 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is +2.12 at $57.46, with 900,568 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.01. PR Newswire Reports: General Motors, the Largest U.S. Automaker, Plans to be Carbon Neutral by 2040



ArcelorMittal (MT) is +0.58 at $30.78, with 790,726 shares traded.MT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.57 per share, which represents a -60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is unchanged at $63.64, with 768,804 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. JCI's current last sale is 104.33% of the target price of $61.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.19 at $332.33, with 752,156 shares traded. This represents a 53.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.07 at $4.77, with 606,301 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 83.68% of the target price of $5.7.



Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is -0.2727 at $16.69, with 553,810 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKLZ is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.78 at $102.10, with 535,357 shares traded. This represents a 208.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

