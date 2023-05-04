Pre-Market Most Active for May 4, 2023 : FHN, PACW, SQQQ, ARNC, PFE, TQQQ, CSX, SHOP, WAL, PARA, CCL, SSNC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -13.69 to 13,016.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,591,290 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is -6.21 at $8.84, with 17,978,411 shares traded. FHN's current last sale is 39.29% of the target price of $22.5.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is -2.54 at $3.88, with 9,078,758 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 25.87% of the target price of $15.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $30.52, with 3,116,019 shares traded. This represents a 6.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is +6.35 at $28.90, with 3,059,521 shares traded. ARNC's current last sale is 137.62% of the target price of $21.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.05 at $38.40, with 2,689,148 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81.7% of the target price of $47.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.0999 at $26.78, with 2,534,242 shares traded. This represents a 66.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $30.93, with 2,378,068 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is +7.89 at $54.16, with 2,256,527 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.16. SHOP's current last sale is 111.67% of the target price of $48.5.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is -5.07 at $24.50, with 1,580,527 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WAL is in the "buy range".



Paramount Global (PARA) is -3.89 at $19.00, with 1,182,417 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PARA is 9.803438; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.34 at $9.77, with 1,066,598 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 88.82% of the target price of $11.



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) is unchanged at $55.02, with 930,631 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SSNC is in the "buy range".

