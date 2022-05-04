Pre-Market Most Active for May 4, 2022 : UBER, LYFT, RDBX, IONQ, TQQQ, MRO, PFE, AMD, ABNB, SQQQ, IAG, ET

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.91 to 13,119.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 22,844,021 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.8901 at $28.58, with 5,994,812 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.27. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -7.73 at $23.03, with 3,207,489 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +0.53 at $7.15, with 2,715,896 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDBX is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.47 at $6.68, with 2,611,998 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.26 at $38.60, with 1,640,505 shares traded. This represents a 9.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.75 at $27.00, with 1,289,650 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.98. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.14 at $49.43, with 1,276,726 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +6.0197 at $97.15, with 1,241,321 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is +6.94 at $151.94, with 1,148,581 shares traded. ABNB's current last sale is 76.74% of the target price of $198.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.337 at $46.19, with 1,105,474 shares traded. This represents a 64.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Iamgold Corporation (IAG) is -0.74 at $2.05, with 800,698 shares traded. IAG's current last sale is 74.55% of the target price of $2.75.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.24 at $11.98, with 398,929 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. Smarter Analyst Reports: Analyzing Centerpoint Energy’s Newly Added Risk Factors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.