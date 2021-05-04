Pre-Market

Pre-Market Most Active for May 4, 2021 : LU, SQQQ, PFE, QQQ, AHT, AAPL, TQQQ, NOK, EBON, FCEL, NIO, X

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -108.39 to 13,691.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,128,617 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is -0.07 at $11.83, with 2,363,118 shares traded. LU's current last sale is 69.59% of the target price of $17.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.32 at $11.38, with 2,194,774 shares traded. This represents a 9% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.36 at $40.19, with 1,719,609 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. Business Wire Reports: Pfizer Shares Co-Primary Endpoint Results from Post-Marketing Required Safety Study of XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) in Subjects with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.07 at $333.12, with 1,106,037 shares traded. This represents a 57.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is -0.23 at $3.13, with 1,028,379 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Cygnus Capital Addresses Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Latest Attempt to Undermine Corporate Democracy

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.54 at $131.00, with 940,697 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.88 at $103.02, with 642,881 shares traded. This represents a 231.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.1 at $4.81, with 618,710 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 84.39% of the target price of $5.7.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.08 at $3.90, with 485,395 shares traded.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.63 at $8.46, with 465,652 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 84.6% of the target price of $10.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.6901 at $38.85, with 408,350 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.75% of the target price of $60.

United States Steel Corporation (X) is +0.32 at $25.00, with 385,749 shares traded. X's current last sale is 238.1% of the target price of $10.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQQQ PFE QQQ AHT AAPL TQQQ NOK EBON FCEL NIO
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular