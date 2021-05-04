Pre-Market Most Active for May 4, 2021 : LU, SQQQ, PFE, QQQ, AHT, AAPL, TQQQ, NOK, EBON, FCEL, NIO, X

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -108.39 to 13,691.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,128,617 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is -0.07 at $11.83, with 2,363,118 shares traded. LU's current last sale is 69.59% of the target price of $17.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.32 at $11.38, with 2,194,774 shares traded. This represents a 9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.36 at $40.19, with 1,719,609 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. Business Wire Reports: Pfizer Shares Co-Primary Endpoint Results from Post-Marketing Required Safety Study of XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) in Subjects with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.07 at $333.12, with 1,106,037 shares traded. This represents a 57.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is -0.23 at $3.13, with 1,028,379 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Cygnus Capital Addresses Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Latest Attempt to Undermine Corporate Democracy



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.54 at $131.00, with 940,697 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.88 at $103.02, with 642,881 shares traded. This represents a 231.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.1 at $4.81, with 618,710 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 84.39% of the target price of $5.7.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.08 at $3.90, with 485,395 shares traded.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.63 at $8.46, with 465,652 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 84.6% of the target price of $10.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.6901 at $38.85, with 408,350 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.75% of the target price of $60.



United States Steel Corporation (X) is +0.32 at $25.00, with 385,749 shares traded. X's current last sale is 238.1% of the target price of $10.5.

