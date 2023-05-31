Pre-Market Most Active for May 31, 2023 : AI, SQQQ, TQQQ, PLTR, SOFI, TSLA, NVDA, AAL, NIO, TAL, BBAI, AAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -68.1 to 14,286.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,495,982 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -2.45 at $41.50, with 3,351,147 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.35 at $22.94, with 2,798,794 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.53 at $34.94, with 2,458,350 shares traded. This represents a 117.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.45 at $14.26, with 2,243,679 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.23 at $6.26, with 2,106,550 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.07. SOFI's current last sale is 86.34% of the target price of $7.25.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.06 at $199.10, with 1,068,998 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 99.55% of the target price of $200.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -6.89 at $394.22, with 797,737 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.3 at $14.92, with 735,639 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 95.49% of the target price of $15.625.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $7.46, with 575,206 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 57.38% of the target price of $13.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.03 at $5.61, with 543,160 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 96.72% of the target price of $5.8.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.0391 at $2.17, with 464,812 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 43.38% of the target price of $5.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is -32.222 at $79.98, with 458,924 shares traded. AAP's current last sale is 55.54% of the target price of $144.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.