News & Insights

Pre-Market
AI

Pre-Market Most Active for May 31, 2023 : AI, SQQQ, TQQQ, PLTR, SOFI, TSLA, NVDA, AAL, NIO, TAL, BBAI, AAP

May 31, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -68.1 to 14,286.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,495,982 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -2.45 at $41.50, with 3,351,147 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.35 at $22.94, with 2,798,794 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.53 at $34.94, with 2,458,350 shares traded. This represents a 117.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.45 at $14.26, with 2,243,679 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.23 at $6.26, with 2,106,550 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.07. SOFI's current last sale is 86.34% of the target price of $7.25.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.06 at $199.10, with 1,068,998 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 99.55% of the target price of $200.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -6.89 at $394.22, with 797,737 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.3 at $14.92, with 735,639 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 95.49% of the target price of $15.625.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $7.46, with 575,206 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 57.38% of the target price of $13.

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.03 at $5.61, with 543,160 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 96.72% of the target price of $5.8.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.0391 at $2.17, with 464,812 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 43.38% of the target price of $5.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is -32.222 at $79.98, with 458,924 shares traded. AAP's current last sale is 55.54% of the target price of $144.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

AI
SQQQ
TQQQ
PLTR
SOFI
TSLA
NVDA
AAL
NIO
TAL
BBAI
AA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.