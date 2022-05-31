Pre-Market Most Active for May 31, 2022 : AMC, TQQQ, SQQQ, SIGA, NIO, QQQ, AUY, DIDI, TXMD, AAPL, BEKE, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -56.55 to 12,624.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,528,705 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.99 at $16.42, with 5,963,527 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 164.2% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.35 at $32.94, with 5,447,582 shares traded. This represents a 32.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.52 at $47.53, with 3,460,543 shares traded. This represents a 68.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is -1.24 at $12.44, with 2,206,056 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.91 at $17.48, with 1,730,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.09 at $308.01, with 1,409,651 shares traded. This represents a 9.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is +0.85 at $6.02, with 1,359,792 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.06 at $2.07, with 1,175,127 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 13.27% of the target price of $15.6.



TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is +7.35 at $9.49, with 933,182 shares traded. TXMD's current last sale is 35.15% of the target price of $27.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.71 at $148.93, with 856,844 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +1.05 at $12.54, with 722,460 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.69 at $97.10, with 683,517 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

