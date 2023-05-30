Pre-Market Most Active for May 30, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, PLTR, TSLA, AI, NVDA, SOFI, AMD, AAIC, F, GOTU, BSX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 212.34 to 14,510.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,312,380 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.5 at $36.48, with 6,907,748 shares traded. This represents a 126.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.96 at $21.95, with 6,747,742 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.95 at $14.60, with 3,887,573 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.18 at $201.35, with 3,475,155 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.68% of the target price of $200.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +4.11 at $37.05, with 2,344,474 shares traded.AI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.66 per share, which represents a -55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +17.86 at $407.32, with 2,307,989 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.41 at $5.82, with 2,220,234 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.07. SOFI's current last sale is 80.28% of the target price of $7.25.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +3.84 at $130.87, with 1,795,113 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC) is +1.41 at $4.16, with 1,753,710 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.44 at $12.53, with 1,192,500 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. F's current last sale is 97.89% of the target price of $12.8.



Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.35 at $2.84, with 1,099,336 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 218.46% of the target price of $1.3.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is +0.97 at $52.03, with 1,056,485 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".

