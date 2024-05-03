Pre-Market Most Active for May 3, 2024 : SQQQ, AAPL, TQQQ, AXTI, TSLL, NIO, ARDX, PLTR, WOW, EBS, XPEV, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 273.95 to 17,815.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,927,620 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.23 at $11.55, with 2,115,921 shares traded. This represents a 14.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +11.34 at $184.37, with 1,850,122 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.0299 at $54.54, with 1,508,584 shares traded. This represents a 107.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AXT Inc (AXTI) is +0.5287 at $3.56, with 1,369,914 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AXTI is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.04 at $7.97, with 1,218,012 shares traded. This represents a 61.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $5.47, with 1,183,407 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 87.52% of the target price of $6.25.



Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is +1.18 at $7.97, with 1,152,353 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARDX is in the "strong buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.62 at $23.17, with 867,152 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) is +0.84 at $4.63, with 405,234 shares traded.WOW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.15 per share, which represents a -46 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) is -0.04 at $3.26, with 352,467 shares traded. EBS's current last sale is 65.2% of the target price of $5.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.2504 at $9.15, with 313,712 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 56.83% of the target price of $16.1.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.63 at $80.96, with 286,493 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

