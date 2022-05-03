Pre-Market Most Active for May 3, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, CHGG, RDBX, SOUN, NCLH, AMD, SBUX, BP, HAYW, PFE, TEVA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 21.76 to 13,097.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,948,555 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.03 at $38.22, with 2,160,693 shares traded. This represents a 8.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.049 at $46.69, with 1,826,885 shares traded. This represents a 65.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is -10 at $14.98, with 1,782,942 shares traded. CHGG's current last sale is 33.29% of the target price of $45.



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is -0.44 at $8.09, with 1,680,295 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDBX is in the "buy range".



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +4.71 at $15.66, with 1,539,264 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.15 at $20.01, with 941,345 shares traded.NCLH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.8 per share, which represents a -203 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.85 at $90.69, with 915,551 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is -0.07 at $75.30, with 864,798 shares traded. SBUX's current last sale is 69.72% of the target price of $108.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +1.49 at $30.35, with 656,966 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Macquarie Group Plans Centerline Logistics Sale – Report



Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) is -1.87 at $15.01, with 566,293 shares traded. HAYW's current last sale is 68.23% of the target price of $22.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.55 at $47.79, with 538,224 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Pfizer Rewards Shareholders With 2.6% Dividend Hike



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -0.13 at $8.40, with 449,101 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 76.36% of the target price of $11.

