Pre-Market Most Active for May 3, 2021 : AHT, NOK, AAPL, NIO, SQQQ, EBON, MVIS, AMC, QQQ, SOS, F, AIH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 41.78 to 13,902.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 11,777,316 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.33 at $3.07, with 3,545,871 shares traded.AHT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.78 per share, which represents a -120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.07 at $4.75, with 908,658 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 83.33% of the target price of $5.7.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.54 at $132.00, with 697,091 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.31 at $40.15, with 571,012 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.92% of the target price of $60.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $10.82, with 561,465 shares traded. This represents a 3.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is -0.1 at $3.99, with 554,572 shares traded.



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is -0.48 at $14.77, with 525,729 shares traded.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.03 at $10.06, with 471,751 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.15 per share, which represents a -222 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.77 at $338.76, with 456,491 shares traded. This represents a 60.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.07 at $4.28, with 445,896 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.05 at $11.59, with 415,197 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd. (AIH) is +2.09 at $8.79, with 390,109 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AIH is in the "strong buy range".

