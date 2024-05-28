Pre-Market Most Active for May 28, 2024 : GME, INSM, AMC, SQQQ, AY, NIO, SMR, NVDA, IBIT, NVDL, OKLO, DELL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 64.63 to 18,872.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,051,625 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



GameStop Corporation (GME) is +4.1 at $23.10, with 6,369,295 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 330% of the target price of $7.



Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is +28.37 at $50.37, with 4,010,517 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INSM is in the "strong buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.17 at $5.01, with 2,829,172 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 125.25% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $9.53, with 2,672,349 shares traded. This represents a 1.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) is -1.24 at $22.18, with 2,634,797 shares traded. AY's current last sale is 98.58% of the target price of $22.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $4.97, with 1,569,914 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 79.52% of the target price of $6.25.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +1.36 at $9.14, with 1,400,729 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 114.25% of the target price of $8.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +32 at $1,096.69, with 1,290,013 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.61. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is -0.431 at $39.03, with 1,254,074 shares traded. This represents a 77.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +3.3 at $57.11, with 1,219,249 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +1.47 at $11.62, with 787,072 shares traded.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is +7.62 at $167.80, with 428,369 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1. DELL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1 per share, which represents a 109 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.