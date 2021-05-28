Pre-Market Most Active for May 28, 2021 : AMC, F, NOK, PLTR, SOS, SQQQ, EXPR, AAPL, PRVB, QQQ, BYND, LIZI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 37.54 to 13,695.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 11,264,052 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +3.06 at $29.58, with 22,933,976 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.11 at $14.99, with 2,917,607 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.13 at $5.20, with 1,694,888 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 91.23% of the target price of $5.7.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.5799 at $23.28, with 1,518,485 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 122.53% of the target price of $19.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.12 at $3.68, with 1,283,414 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1 at $11.08, with 860,515 shares traded. This represents a 6.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is +0.34 at $5.15, with 793,407 shares traded.EXPR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/3/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.55 per share, which represents a -155 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.31 at $125.59, with 687,589 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) is -1.47 at $9.21, with 619,061 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PRVB is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1 at $333.88, with 442,759 shares traded. This represents a 45.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is +6.14 at $148.75, with 428,054 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 123.96% of the target price of $120.



LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is +0.58 at $6.99, with 425,805 shares traded. LIZI's current last sale is 77.67% of the target price of $9.

