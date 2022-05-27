Pre-Market Most Active for May 27, 2022 : DIDI, TQQQ, SQQQ, PDD, GPS, IOVA, SIGA, RDBX, BABA, AMC, NIO, BKSY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 100.59 to 12,377.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,913,590 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.19 at $2.04, with 5,437,636 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 13.08% of the target price of $15.6.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3 at $30.62, with 5,416,207 shares traded. This represents a 22.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.55 at $51.61, with 2,039,537 shares traded. This represents a 83.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +3.07 at $45.00, with 1,326,326 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is -2.07 at $9.05, with 1,168,156 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 64.64% of the target price of $14.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is -7.27 at $7.85, with 1,044,772 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.61. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IOVA is 7.569278; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is +0.9 at $10.54, with 952,175 shares traded.



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is unchanged at $7.55, with 754,161 shares traded. RDBX's current last sale is 251.67% of the target price of $3.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.38 at $93.10, with 486,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.23 at $12.46, with 453,911 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 124.6% of the target price of $10.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $16.06, with 447,064 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is -0.11 at $2.33, with 378,821 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKSY is in the "strong buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.