Pre-Market Most Active for May 27, 2021 : AMC, SOS, F, BILI, SQQQ, IVR, LIZI, TAK, CAN, QQQ, AAL, GE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -46 to 13,656.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,741,781 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.86 at $18.70, with 7,268,257 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 467.5% of the target price of $4.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.5601 at $3.82, with 3,393,541 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.38 at $14.28, with 2,521,574 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +0.08 at $103.68, with 1,871,794 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BILI is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.15 at $11.20, with 1,723,207 shares traded. This represents a 7.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) is -0.18 at $3.40, with 1,446,164 shares traded. IVR's current last sale is 123.64% of the target price of $2.75.



LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is -0.55 at $6.29, with 1,354,082 shares traded. LIZI's current last sale is 69.89% of the target price of $9.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is +0.11 at $17.32, with 1,006,384 shares traded. TAK's current last sale is 82.48% of the target price of $21.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.44 at $9.10, with 860,120 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.52 at $332.61, with 577,264 shares traded. This represents a 48.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.13 at $24.03, with 551,936 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 150.19% of the target price of $16.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.12 at $13.52, with 454,029 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.