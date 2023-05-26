Pre-Market Most Active for May 26, 2023 : ELEV, TQQQ, SQQQ, PDD, QH, PLTR, AMD, F, NIO, BSX, BTI, MGM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 33.2 to 13,971.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,910,305 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV) is +1.53 at $4.54, with 4,913,285 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ELEV is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.35 at $32.87, with 3,202,241 shares traded. This represents a 104.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.26 at $24.54, with 2,224,537 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is +8.38 at $68.40, with 1,746,810 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Quhuo Limited (QH) is +0.57 at $2.25, with 1,659,115 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.14 at $12.98, with 1,604,390 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 162.25% of the target price of $8.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +2.81 at $123.16, with 1,133,047 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.33 at $11.71, with 978,542 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. F's current last sale is 91.48% of the target price of $12.8.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $7.67, with 606,033 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 59% of the target price of $13.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is +0.21 at $51.75, with 543,078 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is +0.42 at $32.95, with 438,478 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



MGM Resorts International (MGM) is +0.34 at $40.30, with 436,633 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MGM is in the "buy range".

