Pre-Market Most Active for May 26, 2022 : BKSY, TQQQ, SQQQ, M, JOBY, NVDA, BABA, IQ, AAPL, NTNX, TJX, RTX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.57 to 11,957.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,793,181 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is +0.08 at $2.41, with 4,297,413 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKSY is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2 at $28.18, with 3,971,537 shares traded. This represents a 13.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.3984 at $56.50, with 2,186,915 shares traded. This represents a 100.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Macy's Inc (M) is +2.69 at $21.90, with 1,977,170 shares traded. M's current last sale is 73% of the target price of $30.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.86 at $6.11, with 1,934,937 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 76.38% of the target price of $8.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -6.9925 at $162.76, with 1,854,203 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.53 at $86.84, with 1,834,353 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.36 at $3.94, with 1,746,794 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 46.35% of the target price of $8.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.62 at $138.90, with 1,259,294 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is -7.62 at $13.80, with 1,170,774 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NTNX is in the "buy range".



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is +0.8 at $62.02, with 1,151,686 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.98. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is -0.21 at $93.35, with 975,726 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.