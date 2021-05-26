Pre-Market Most Active for May 26, 2021 : AMC, NBRV, F, GOTU, RLX, LOTZ, SQQQ, GME, PDD, NOK, AAL, LI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 53.78 to 13,711.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,431,411 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.27 at $17.68, with 10,963,726 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 442% of the target price of $4.



Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is +0.67 at $2.15, with 8,563,049 shares traded. NBRV's current last sale is 57.33% of the target price of $3.75.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.28 at $13.09, with 2,022,113 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is -2.95 at $17.00, with 1,483,599 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 36.17% of the target price of $47.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -1.08 at $9.94, with 1,479,251 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RLX is in the "strong buy range".



CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) is -0.99 at $4.22, with 965,073 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LOTZ is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $11.01, with 730,944 shares traded. This represents a 5.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +17.28 at $226.71, with 650,549 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 906.84% of the target price of $25.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +7.41 at $138.23, with 648,936 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.06 at $4.94, with 480,685 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 86.67% of the target price of $5.7.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.37 at $23.58, with 300,007 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 147.38% of the target price of $16.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.16 at $20.15, with 279,406 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.