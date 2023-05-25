News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for May 25, 2023 : NVDA, SQQQ, TQQQ, PLTR, NVDS, NA, AMD, AI, XYF, BBAI, TSM, CCL

May 25, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 333.7 to 13,938.18. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 52,767,263 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +92.36 at $397.74, with 7,119,837 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.67 at $25.00, with 5,838,561 shares traded. This represents a -.26% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.96 at $32.29, with 4,405,513 shares traded. This represents a 100.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.28 at $13.51, with 3,508,212 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 168.88% of the target price of $8.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is -5.32 at $8.82, with 2,786,389 shares traded. This represents a -34.08% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

Nano Labs Ltd (NA) is +0.901 at $2.35, with 2,558,741 shares traded.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +9.65 at $117.92, with 2,154,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +3.83 at $31.68, with 1,728,016 shares traded.AI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.66 per share, which represents a -55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

X Financial (XYF) is +0.98 at $4.08, with 1,670,513 shares traded.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.38 at $2.78, with 1,065,406 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 55.6% of the target price of $5.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +5.97 at $96.10, with 990,168 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.24 at $10.91, with 757,142 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 99.18% of the target price of $11.

