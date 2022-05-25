Pre-Market Most Active for May 25, 2022 : TQQQ, SNAP, SQQQ, XOM, DKS, BSX, AAPL, QQQ, ELEV, NVDA, CCL, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -61 to 11,708.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 20,553,323 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.6 at $26.30, with 3,837,562 shares traded. This represents a 5.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.05 at $12.74, with 2,704,691 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.31 at $60.65, with 2,609,284 shares traded. This represents a 115.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.27 at $94.67, with 2,195,264 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.8. XOM's current last sale is 107.58% of the target price of $88.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) is -7.7 at $63.54, with 1,391,378 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -0.15 at $40.00, with 1,279,870 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.45. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.62 at $138.74, with 1,268,723 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.0901 at $285.15, with 1,109,262 shares traded. This represents a 1.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV) is +0.47 at $3.99, with 1,019,037 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ELEV is 26.827698; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.5601 at $159.98, with 764,161 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.11 at $11.65, with 583,894 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $14.68, with 574,680 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

