Pre-Market Most Active for May 25, 2021 : ANPC, EDU, SQQQ, SPCE, TAK, TIGR, AMC, BEKE, RIDE, NIO, FUTU, QQQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 73.5 to 13,715.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,678,909 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is +0.9 at $5.58, with 5,542,057 shares traded. ANPC's current last sale is 69.75% of the target price of $8.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +1.03 at $10.10, with 1,830,711 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $11.04, with 1,211,196 shares traded. This represents a 5.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -1.1 at $25.79, with 896,531 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCE is in the "buy range".
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is unchanged at $17.28, with 872,582 shares traded. TAK's current last sale is 82.29% of the target price of $21.
UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +1.25 at $18.39, with 850,599 shares traded.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.12 at $13.56, with 791,047 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 339% of the target price of $4.
KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -2.18 at $49.83, with 779,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "strong buy range".
Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is -1.37 at $8.30, with 594,889 shares traded. RIDE's current last sale is 63.85% of the target price of $13.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.5 at $36.39, with 585,674 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 60.65% of the target price of $60.
Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +4.88 at $129.00, with 481,992 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "strong buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.74 at $334.25, with 455,787 shares traded. This represents a 49.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.
