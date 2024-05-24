Pre-Market Most Active for May 24, 2024 : BABA, SQQQ, TQQQ, NVDA, NVDL, TSLL, NVD, GME, AEG, NIO, AMC, WDS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.15 to 18,695.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,991,825 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.22 at $80.58, with 4,001,442 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $9.82, with 1,989,006 shares traded. This represents a 4.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.44 at $64.01, with 1,392,994 shares traded. This represents a 115.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +11.46 at $1,049.45, with 1,025,190 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.48. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +1.13 at $52.37, with 932,650 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.02 at $7.34, with 899,863 shares traded. This represents a 48.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.06 at $3.32, with 758,520 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is +0.32 at $18.64, with 668,668 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 266.29% of the target price of $7.



Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is -0.0104 at $6.68, with 552,207 shares traded. AEG's current last sale is 99.7% of the target price of $6.7.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $4.78, with 487,986 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 76.48% of the target price of $6.25.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.1198 at $4.67, with 448,271 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 116.75% of the target price of $4.



Woodside Energy Group Limited (WDS) is +0.26 at $18.42, with 392,164 shares traded.

