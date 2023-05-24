Pre-Market Most Active for May 24, 2023 : GCT, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, PACW, PLTR, XPEV, NIO, KSS, QQQ, IONQ, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -70.93 to 13,601.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,016,646 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is +4.63 at $10.29, with 4,860,092 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GCT is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.31 at $26.58, with 2,693,537 shares traded. This represents a 6.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.36 at $30.47, with 2,241,104 shares traded. This represents a 89.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.66 at $183.11, with 1,442,126 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 91.56% of the target price of $200.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +0.27 at $7.65, with 1,408,670 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 54.64% of the target price of $14.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.31 at $12.33, with 1,239,566 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.54 at $8.57, with 1,092,779 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.3 at $8.45, with 771,839 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65% of the target price of $13.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is +2.5 at $21.77, with 715,828 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.75. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Jumps 7.8% on Q4 Beat and Positive Outlook



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.28 at $332.08, with 686,260 shares traded. This represents a 30.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.5985 at $10.23, with 660,176 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 120.37% of the target price of $8.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.16 at $10.88, with 593,414 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 98.91% of the target price of $11.

