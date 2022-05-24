Pre-Market Most Active for May 24, 2022 : SNAP, TQQQ, SQQQ, PBR, BBY, QQQ, SIGA, FB, AAPL, NVS, MOS, BAX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -191.59 to 11,842.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,389,285 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -7.33 at $15.14, with 7,080,900 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.52 at $27.17, with 3,094,351 shares traded. This represents a 1.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +3.04 at $58.85, with 2,297,177 shares traded. This represents a 109.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.4415 at $14.35, with 1,239,761 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is -2.09 at $70.50, with 1,223,314 shares traded. BBY's current last sale is 64.09% of the target price of $110.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.32 at $288.16, with 1,178,937 shares traded. This represents a 1.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is -0.33 at $10.50, with 1,103,035 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIGA is 10.854074; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is -16.19 at $180.04, with 975,938 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.19 at $140.92, with 960,037 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Novartis AG (NVS) is +0.19 at $90.90, with 720,551 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 86.57% of the target price of $105.



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is -0.6 at $60.40, with 697,063 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MOS is in the "buy range".



Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is unchanged at $73.05, with 634,082 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAX is in the "buy range".

