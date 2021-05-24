Pre-Market Most Active for May 24, 2021 : SPCE, SBBP, F, SQQQ, GOTU, AMC, COG, TQQQ, PLTR, AAPL, QQQ, NGM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 79.66 to 13,491.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 9,869,647 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +4.13 at $25.20, with 5,531,543 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCE is in the "buy range".



Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) is +0.36 at $2.77, with 1,890,208 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBBP is in the "strong buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.19 at $13.52, with 1,126,166 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.25 at $11.56, with 791,965 shares traded. This represents a 10.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is -1.67 at $19.99, with 778,199 shares traded.GOTU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/26/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.22 at $12.30, with 639,060 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 307.5% of the target price of $4.



Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is -0.22 at $17.59, with 575,349 shares traded. COG's current last sale is 83.76% of the target price of $21.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.05 at $98.50, with 467,733 shares traded. This represents a 168.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.2999 at $21.05, with 461,444 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 110.79% of the target price of $19.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.79 at $126.22, with 457,444 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.31 at $329.32, with 398,102 shares traded. This represents a 47.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) is -13.88 at $14.50, with 316,464 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.4. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NGM is 20.727343; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

