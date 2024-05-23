News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for May 23, 2024 : SQQQ, NVDA, ETRN, TQQQ, TSLL, NVDL, NIO, BABA, SOUN, PLTR, AMC, VFC

May 23, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 228.99 to 18,934.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 102,902,203 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.33 at $9.40, with 5,353,417 shares traded. This represents a -2.59% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +67.5 at $1,017.00, with 2,380,377 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is +0.41 at $14.25, with 2,166,638 shares traded. ETRN's current last sale is 123.91% of the target price of $11.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.201 at $66.73, with 1,790,568 shares traded. This represents a 124.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.14 at $8.03, with 1,708,368 shares traded. This represents a 62.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +6.0806 at $49.33, with 1,629,105 shares traded. This represents a 476.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $5.16, with 996,467 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 82.56% of the target price of $6.25.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.33 at $81.35, with 953,832 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.19 at $5.26, with 905,938 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.32 at $21.49, with 735,181 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 97.68% of the target price of $22.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.09 at $4.97, with 733,473 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 124.25% of the target price of $4.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -1.13 at $11.20, with 706,426 shares traded. VFC's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $14.

