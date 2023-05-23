Pre-Market Most Active for May 23, 2023 : PACW, SQQQ, MVLA, TQQQ, DNB, IONQ, PLTR, T, TSLA, BMY, MSFT, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -30.06 to 13,819.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,858,748 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +1.11 at $7.96, with 4,201,030 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 56.86% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.21 at $25.51, with 2,271,118 shares traded. This represents a 1.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is +0.3 at $2.22, with 2,264,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MVLA is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.26 at $31.81, with 2,103,129 shares traded. This represents a 97.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is unchanged at $10.22, with 1,657,549 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DNB is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.42 at $11.28, with 1,428,334 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.11 at $11.95, with 1,341,384 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 149.38% of the target price of $8.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $16.36, with 1,235,724 shares traded. T's current last sale is 74.36% of the target price of $22.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.14 at $187.73, with 1,126,196 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.87% of the target price of $200.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.19 at $66.00, with 766,715 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. BMY's current last sale is 80.49% of the target price of $82.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.72 at $321.90, with 704,742 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.56. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.27 at $38.48, with 513,196 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. PFE's current last sale is 85.51% of the target price of $45.

