Pre-Market Most Active for May 23, 2022 : SIGA, TQQQ, CMRX, SQQQ, NVDA, AAPL, NIO, NEE, MRO, SQ, BMY, NVS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 56.31 to 11,891.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,181,670 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is +1.76 at $14.16, with 8,044,851 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.59 at $27.93, with 4,476,433 shares traded. This represents a 4.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is +0.12 at $2.47, with 2,657,393 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMRX is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.17 at $57.56, with 2,313,490 shares traded. This represents a 104.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -3.34 at $163.60, with 1,299,782 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.09 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.75 at $138.34, with 1,188,554 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $16.45, with 1,106,134 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +1.26 at $72.48, with 1,054,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.56 at $27.82, with 944,469 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Block, Inc. (SQ) is +1.36 at $84.80, with 783,569 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.32 at $76.51, with 752,560 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 98.09% of the target price of $78.



Novartis AG (NVS) is unchanged at $90.14, with 541,002 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 85.85% of the target price of $105.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.