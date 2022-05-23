Pre-Market
SIGA

Pre-Market Most Active for May 23, 2022 : SIGA, TQQQ, CMRX, SQQQ, NVDA, AAPL, NIO, NEE, MRO, SQ, BMY, NVS

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 56.31 to 11,891.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,181,670 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is +1.76 at $14.16, with 8,044,851 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.59 at $27.93, with 4,476,433 shares traded. This represents a 4.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is +0.12 at $2.47, with 2,657,393 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMRX is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.17 at $57.56, with 2,313,490 shares traded. This represents a 104.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -3.34 at $163.60, with 1,299,782 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.09 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.75 at $138.34, with 1,188,554 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $16.45, with 1,106,134 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +1.26 at $72.48, with 1,054,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.56 at $27.82, with 944,469 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".

Block, Inc. (SQ) is +1.36 at $84.80, with 783,569 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.32 at $76.51, with 752,560 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 98.09% of the target price of $78.

Novartis AG (NVS) is unchanged at $90.14, with 541,002 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 85.85% of the target price of $105.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIGA TQQQ CMRX SQQQ NVDA AAPL NIO NEE MRO SQ BMY
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular