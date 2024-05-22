News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for May 22, 2024 : PDD, IBIT, TSLL, NIO, TSLA, SQQQ, WOOF, AMC, TGT, SHOP, GME, VIPS

May 22, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 15.94 to 18,729.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,666,762 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is +8.34 at $153.79, with 5,386,023 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is +0.43 at $39.90, with 1,856,618 shares traded. This represents a 81.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.28 at $8.19, with 1,649,473 shares traded. This represents a 65.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $5.30, with 1,643,802 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.8% of the target price of $6.25.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.05 at $183.55, with 1,616,483 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. TSLA's current last sale is 107.97% of the target price of $170.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $9.72, with 1,530,618 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) is +0.369 at $2.82, with 1,171,974 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for WOOF is 8.496664; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.0398 at $4.69, with 750,748 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 117.25% of the target price of $4.

Target Corporation (TGT) is -12.78 at $143.00, with 750,446 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.89. Smarter Analyst Reports: Target Gains 10% on Outstanding Q4 Results & Positive Outlook

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is +1.93 at $58.95, with 741,024 shares traded. SHOP's current last sale is 73.69% of the target price of $80.

GameStop Corporation (GME) is +0.11 at $22.23, with 728,139 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 317.57% of the target price of $7.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -0.12 at $16.33, with 618,730 shares traded. VIPS's current last sale is 81.65% of the target price of $20.

