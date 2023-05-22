News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for May 22, 2023 : T, TQQQ, MU, PCG, PACW, SQQQ, VECT, TSLA, NIO, ZIM, PLTR, F

May 22, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -8.48 to 13,795.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,692,710 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0395 at $16.35, with 2,268,397 shares traded. T's current last sale is 74.32% of the target price of $22.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.07 at $31.81, with 1,678,163 shares traded. This represents a 97.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -2.77 at $65.40, with 1,662,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.02 at $16.59, with 1,637,529 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +0.55 at $6.28, with 1,577,647 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 44.86% of the target price of $14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.05 at $25.51, with 1,510,484 shares traded. This represents a 1.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) is +4.25 at $16.15, with 1,294,405 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VECT is in the "strong buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.15 at $181.29, with 1,094,626 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 90.65% of the target price of $200.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2 at $8.27, with 810,304 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 63.62% of the target price of $13.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is -1.58 at $15.93, with 805,244 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 78.09% of the target price of $20.4.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.04 at $11.75, with 665,528 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 146.88% of the target price of $8.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.09 at $11.74, with 448,220 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. F's current last sale is 90.31% of the target price of $13.

