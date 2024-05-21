News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for May 21, 2024 : PFE, XPEV, NIO, GME, TJX, KVUE, SQQQ, TSLL, IBIT, JD, TQQQ, LI

May 21, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -32.07 to 18,642.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,345,808 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0212 at $28.51, with 2,101,479 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 85.1% of the target price of $33.5.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.5803 at $8.86, with 2,074,713 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects

NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $5.22, with 1,821,586 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.52% of the target price of $6.25.

GameStop Corporation (GME) is -0.74 at $22.40, with 1,293,312 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 320% of the target price of $7.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is +0.06 at $97.85, with 1,253,646 shares traded.TJX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/22/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.87 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $19.90, with 1,227,384 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. KVUE's current last sale is 86.52% of the target price of $23.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.06 at $9.82, with 1,105,265 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.105 at $7.39, with 1,014,525 shares traded. This represents a 49.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is +0.7197 at $40.69, with 988,154 shares traded. This represents a 84.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -1.39 at $33.36, with 934,227 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.33 at $63.91, with 774,664 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.7101 at $21.00, with 587,126 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

