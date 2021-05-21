Pre-Market Most Active for May 21, 2021 : AU, T, SQQQ, SPCE, AZN, F, TSLA, OTLY, TAK, YALA, QQQ, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 47.19 to 13,541.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 8,914,800 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is +0.17 at $25.73, with 3,309,517 shares traded. AU's current last sale is 91.89% of the target price of $28.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.39 at $30.03, with 1,312,653 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. T's current last sale is 100.1% of the target price of $30.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $11.49, with 943,327 shares traded. This represents a 10.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.809 at $20.62, with 896,034 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 68.73% of the target price of $30.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +0.23 at $57.67, with 708,297 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AZN is 11.4109; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.26 at $12.75, with 699,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +10.72 at $597.50, with 564,607 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.86% of the target price of $712.5.



Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is +1.49 at $21.69, with 529,321 shares traded.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is +0.17 at $17.49, with 514,301 shares traded. TAK's current last sale is 83.29% of the target price of $21.



Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is +1.84 at $17.80, with 473,028 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YALA is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.36 at $330.19, with 464,618 shares traded. This represents a 47.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.63 at $127.94, with 430,989 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.