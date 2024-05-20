Pre-Market Most Active for May 20, 2024 : GME, AMC, SQQQ, TUP, NIO, LI, RERE, OSG, TQQQ, TSLL, ASTS, NVDA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 30.71 to 18,576.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,882,215 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -0.15 at $22.06, with 3,190,201 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 393.93% of the target price of $5.6.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.0299 at $4.37, with 2,790,255 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. AMC's current last sale is 109.25% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.05 at $9.92, with 2,232,192 shares traded. This represents a 1.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is +0.34 at $2.54, with 1,765,851 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $5.32, with 1,753,162 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.12% of the target price of $6.25.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -1.04 at $23.85, with 1,078,059 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is -0.11 at $2.72, with 979,804 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RERE is in the "strong buy range".



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) is +1.53 at $8.39, with 927,275 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.36 at $63.30, with 881,872 shares traded. This represents a 112.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.08 at $7.78, with 859,711 shares traded. This represents a 57.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is -0.38 at $4.16, with 615,033 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ASTS is 16.000311; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +11.98 at $936.77, with 542,178 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.44. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/22/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 5.13 per share, which represents a 88 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.