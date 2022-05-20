Pre-Market Most Active for May 20, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, NIO, ROST, QQQ, GRAB, AAPL, BABA, TPR, NVS, NU, RLX

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 154.42 to 12,030.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,736,462 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.25 at $28.83, with 3,987,900 shares traded. This represents a 8.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.61 at $55.65, with 2,489,867 shares traded. This represents a 97.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.11 at $17.77, with 2,223,116 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is -22.07 at $70.63, with 1,337,893 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ROST is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +4.19 at $293.77, with 1,299,673 shares traded. This represents a 3.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.17 at $3.31, with 1,256,828 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GRAB is 7.636163; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.15 at $139.50, with 1,112,370 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.13 at $89.82, with 841,766 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.67 per share, which represents a 110 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is unchanged at $30.94, with 646,478 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TPR is in the "buy range".

Novartis AG (NVS) is +0.17 at $88.82, with 546,704 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 84.59% of the target price of $105.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.18 at $4.51, with 450,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.1 at $2.08, with 409,894 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: RLX Technology Unveils $500M Share Buyback Plan; Shares Pop

