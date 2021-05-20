Pre-Market Most Active for May 20, 2021 : SPCE, BEKE, IQ, TJX, MRO, SQQQ, WMB, ATVI, F, LSXMK, FB, NWSA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 32.13 to 13,270.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,187,135 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +3.91 at $21.18, with 6,137,708 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 70.6% of the target price of $30.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -4.67 at $45.59, with 2,227,681 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "strong buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.1 at $13.48, with 1,762,160 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 60.45% of the target price of $22.3.



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is unchanged at $67.38, with 1,595,872 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.02 at $11.63, with 1,405,736 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $12.33, with 1,120,139 shares traded. This represents a 18.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is -1.03 at $25.00, with 1,084,819 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is unchanged at $94.26, with 1,055,712 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.21 at $12.32, with 1,024,516 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) is unchanged at $40.79, with 746,398 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LSXMK is 12.243081; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is unchanged at $313.59, with 591,591 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



News Corporation (NWSA) is unchanged at $26.01, with 583,169 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NWSA is in the "buy range".

