Pre-Market Most Active for May 2, 2024 : EBS, AAPL, SQQQ, NIO, WMT, MU, STLA, PTON, DASH, TSLL, GM, FSLY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 171.87 to 17,490.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,594,525 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) is +1.03 at $2.96, with 7,939,821 shares traded. EBS's current last sale is 59.2% of the target price of $5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.6 at $170.90, with 3,666,081 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.51. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.3 at $11.92, with 2,976,650 shares traded. This represents a 18.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.29 at $5.56, with 2,881,809 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.96% of the target price of $6.25.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.1 at $58.95, with 2,798,779 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +2 at $111.70, with 2,588,809 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.93 at $21.55, with 2,500,064 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STLA is in the "buy range".



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +0.45 at $3.67, with 2,372,122 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 61.17% of the target price of $6.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is -9.14 at $118.32, with 2,285,808 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DASH is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.28 at $8.29, with 2,076,278 shares traded. This represents a 67.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.3399 at $44.81, with 1,941,891 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.57. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is -4.63 at $8.30, with 1,518,812 shares traded. FSLY's current last sale is 41.5% of the target price of $20.

