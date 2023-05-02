Pre-Market Most Active for May 2, 2023 : HUIZ, UBER, SOFI, CHGG, TQQQ, LEJU, SQQQ, QH, TSLA, BP, PFE, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -6.7 to 13,224.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,026,030 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is +0.64 at $2.08, with 4,799,484 shares traded.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +2.89 at $35.63, with 3,804,253 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.17 at $5.30, with 2,104,902 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is -8.06 at $9.54, with 1,941,998 shares traded. CHGG's current last sale is 45.43% of the target price of $21.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.1 at $28.07, with 1,664,195 shares traded. This represents a 74.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is +2.33 at $5.89, with 1,301,222 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.11 at $29.16, with 1,143,339 shares traded. This represents a 1.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Quhuo Limited (QH) is +0.36 at $2.78, with 850,720 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.46 at $161.37, with 650,617 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 80.69% of the target price of $200.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -2.2001 at $37.81, with 400,487 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Macquarie Group Plans Centerline Logistics Sale – Report



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.38 at $39.59, with 374,709 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $7.71, with 267,526 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

