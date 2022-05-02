Pre-Market
RDBX

Pre-Market Most Active for May 2, 2022 : RDBX, TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, NIO, VAXX, SAVE, F, T, BABA, RIG

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -54.57 to 12,800.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,380,105 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +1.35 at $7.33, with 3,946,951 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDBX is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.5504 at $35.98, with 3,305,831 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.7 at $49.73, with 3,120,971 shares traded. This represents a 76.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.19 at $312.06, with 1,960,954 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.09 at $156.56, with 1,082,918 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.36 at $16.34, with 942,414 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.

Vaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX) is -0.075 at $6.87, with 761,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VAXX is in the "buy range".

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is -1.8 at $21.81, with 599,579 shares traded.SAVE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.54 per share, which represents a -248 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.17 at $13.99, with 504,893 shares traded. F's current last sale is 75.62% of the target price of $18.5.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0899 at $18.95, with 394,573 shares traded. T's current last sale is 77.35% of the target price of $24.5.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.19 at $95.90, with 318,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.07 at $3.69, with 277,214 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 94.01% of the target price of $3.925.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RDBX TQQQ SQQQ QQQ AAPL NIO VAXX SAVE F T BABA
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular