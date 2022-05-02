Pre-Market Most Active for May 2, 2022 : RDBX, TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, NIO, VAXX, SAVE, F, T, BABA, RIG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -54.57 to 12,800.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,380,105 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +1.35 at $7.33, with 3,946,951 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDBX is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.5504 at $35.98, with 3,305,831 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.7 at $49.73, with 3,120,971 shares traded. This represents a 76.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.19 at $312.06, with 1,960,954 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.09 at $156.56, with 1,082,918 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.36 at $16.34, with 942,414 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.



Vaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX) is -0.075 at $6.87, with 761,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VAXX is in the "buy range".



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is -1.8 at $21.81, with 599,579 shares traded.SAVE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.54 per share, which represents a -248 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.17 at $13.99, with 504,893 shares traded. F's current last sale is 75.62% of the target price of $18.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0899 at $18.95, with 394,573 shares traded. T's current last sale is 77.35% of the target price of $24.5.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.19 at $95.90, with 318,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.07 at $3.69, with 277,214 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 94.01% of the target price of $3.925.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.