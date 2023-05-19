Pre-Market Most Active for May 19, 2023 : TQQQ, PLTR, SQQQ, FTCH, FL, TSLA, QQQ, PACW, MSFT, BABA, D, T

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 9.33 to 13,843.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,881,581 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.06 at $32.02, with 2,803,914 shares traded. This represents a 98.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.02 at $11.72, with 2,647,494 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $25.34, with 2,531,974 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is +0.88 at $5.22, with 2,313,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTCH is in the "buy range".



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is -10.36 at $31.16, with 1,708,449 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.21. FL's current last sale is 74.19% of the target price of $42.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.86 at $177.75, with 1,081,923 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 88.88% of the target price of $200.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.17 at $337.44, with 803,828 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +0.24 at $6.08, with 772,005 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 43.43% of the target price of $14.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -1.02 at $317.50, with 752,777 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.56. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.04 at $84.73, with 669,372 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 59.05% of the target price of $143.5.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) is unchanged at $52.68, with 562,343 shares traded. D's current last sale is 83.62% of the target price of $63.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $16.57, with 436,059 shares traded. T's current last sale is 75.32% of the target price of $22.

