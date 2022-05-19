Pre-Market Most Active for May 19, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, KSS, AAPL, SIGA, CSCO, MT, NIO, NVS, AMC, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -136.56 to 11,791.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,947,508 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.1 at $27.05, with 5,801,425 shares traded. This represents a 1.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.17 at $59.38, with 4,004,263 shares traded. This represents a 110.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.54 at $287.60, with 1,771,493 shares traded. This represents a .93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -3.47 at $39.66, with 1,454,551 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Shares Up as Investor Urges Business Split



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.34 at $139.48, with 1,441,108 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is +2.11 at $9.50, with 1,412,277 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIGA is 10.854074; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -5.36 at $43.00, with 999,787 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 69.35% of the target price of $62.



ArcelorMittal (MT) is -0.05 at $28.40, with 533,843 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MT is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.18 at $15.65, with 514,943 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Novartis AG (NVS) is +0.25 at $87.93, with 478,414 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 83.74% of the target price of $105.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.05 at $12.81, with 467,907 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 128.1% of the target price of $10.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.55 at $84.76, with 405,988 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.67 per share, which represents a 110 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.