Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for May 19, 2021 : SQQQ, AMC, QQQ, VIPS, FUTU, TQQQ, AAPL, T, TSLA, NIO, SOS, F

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -178.41 to 13,039.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,301,717 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.55 at $12.93, with 3,383,601 shares traded. This represents a 23.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.52 at $13.51, with 2,178,590 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 337.75% of the target price of $4.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.78 at $317.44, with 1,034,759 shares traded. This represents a 41.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -1.44 at $23.25, with 960,409 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +1.11 at $125.50, with 937,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -4.03 at $88.34, with 901,793 shares traded. This represents a 140.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.7 at $123.15, with 896,086 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.37 at $29.18, with 799,671 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. T's current last sale is 97.27% of the target price of $30.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -16.92 at $560.95, with 708,600 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 78.73% of the target price of $712.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.84 at $33.35, with 703,951 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 55.58% of the target price of $60.

SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.19 at $3.18, with 693,566 shares traded.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.09 at $12.23, with 622,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQQQ AMC QQQ VIPS FUTU TQQQ AAPL T TSLA NIO SOS
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular