Pre-Market Most Active for May 19, 2021 : SQQQ, AMC, QQQ, VIPS, FUTU, TQQQ, AAPL, T, TSLA, NIO, SOS, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -178.41 to 13,039.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,301,717 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.55 at $12.93, with 3,383,601 shares traded. This represents a 23.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.52 at $13.51, with 2,178,590 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 337.75% of the target price of $4.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.78 at $317.44, with 1,034,759 shares traded. This represents a 41.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -1.44 at $23.25, with 960,409 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +1.11 at $125.50, with 937,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -4.03 at $88.34, with 901,793 shares traded. This represents a 140.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.7 at $123.15, with 896,086 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.37 at $29.18, with 799,671 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. T's current last sale is 97.27% of the target price of $30.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -16.92 at $560.95, with 708,600 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 78.73% of the target price of $712.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.84 at $33.35, with 703,951 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 55.58% of the target price of $60.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.19 at $3.18, with 693,566 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.09 at $12.23, with 622,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.