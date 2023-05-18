News & Insights

Pre-Market
BABA

Pre-Market Most Active for May 18, 2023 : BABA, ALIM, AAPL, VTRS, SQQQ, TQQQ, MRVL, PLTR, KO, GTES, TEVA, IONQ

May 18, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 21.59 to 13,610.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,816,759 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.49 at $93.25, with 4,064,561 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) is +1.04 at $3.10, with 3,794,578 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ALIM is 7.382401; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $172.66, with 2,373,138 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.05 at $9.35, with 2,035,424 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 69.26% of the target price of $13.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $26.67, with 1,939,686 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.17 at $30.50, with 1,811,926 shares traded. This represents a 89.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -0.3 at $43.29, with 1,672,203 shares traded.MRVL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.14 per share, which represents a 37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.98 at $10.45, with 1,152,426 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 130.63% of the target price of $8.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.05 at $63.17, with 863,358 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.72. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is -1.52 at $11.82, with 770,889 shares traded. GTES's current last sale is 77.51% of the target price of $15.25.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.26 at $8.39, with 760,023 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 83.9% of the target price of $10.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.86 at $8.85, with 744,360 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

BABA
ALIM
AAPL
VTRS
SQQQ
TQQQ
MRVL
PLTR
KO
GTES
TEVA
ION

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.