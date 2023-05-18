Pre-Market Most Active for May 18, 2023 : BABA, ALIM, AAPL, VTRS, SQQQ, TQQQ, MRVL, PLTR, KO, GTES, TEVA, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 21.59 to 13,610.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,816,759 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.49 at $93.25, with 4,064,561 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) is +1.04 at $3.10, with 3,794,578 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ALIM is 7.382401; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $172.66, with 2,373,138 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.05 at $9.35, with 2,035,424 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 69.26% of the target price of $13.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $26.67, with 1,939,686 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.17 at $30.50, with 1,811,926 shares traded. This represents a 89.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -0.3 at $43.29, with 1,672,203 shares traded.MRVL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.14 per share, which represents a 37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.98 at $10.45, with 1,152,426 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 130.63% of the target price of $8.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.05 at $63.17, with 863,358 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.72. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is -1.52 at $11.82, with 770,889 shares traded. GTES's current last sale is 77.51% of the target price of $15.25.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.26 at $8.39, with 760,023 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 83.9% of the target price of $10.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.86 at $8.85, with 744,360 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

