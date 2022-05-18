Pre-Market Most Active for May 18, 2022 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TGT, BABA, QQQ, NIO, NU, AMD, AAPL, ZIM, GSK, SOFI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -155.67 to 12,408.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 20,283,518 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.39 at $51.34, with 2,964,431 shares traded. This represents a 82.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.94 at $32.02, with 2,915,254 shares traded. This represents a 19.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Target Corporation (TGT) is -52.01 at $163.27, with 2,221,956 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.75. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TGT is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.49 at $90.50, with 1,117,928 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.89 at $303.28, with 978,445 shares traded. This represents a 6.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.18 at $16.45, with 937,137 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.13 at $3.95, with 634,360 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.92 at $100.55, with 626,188 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.47 at $147.77, with 592,799 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +2.76 at $67.80, with 461,004 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 113% of the target price of $60.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is -0.17 at $44.54, with 455,224 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 87.33% of the target price of $51.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.1001 at $6.95, with 348,224 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".

