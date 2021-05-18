Pre-Market Most Active for May 18, 2021 : T, AMC, M, WMT, SQQQ, ULBI, IQ, AAPL, NIO, F, TSLA, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 57.73 to 13,370.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,455,430 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is -1.92 at $29.45, with 4,734,924 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. T's current last sale is 98.17% of the target price of $30.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.96 at $14.91, with 4,535,378 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 372.75% of the target price of $4.



Macy's Inc (M) is +0.99 at $20.15, with 1,037,258 shares traded. M's current last sale is 125.94% of the target price of $16.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +5.48 at $144.37, with 947,505 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $11.94, with 848,809 shares traded. This represents a 14.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) is +1.97 at $10.48, with 771,347 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ULBI is in the "strong buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.71 at $13.36, with 429,105 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 59.91% of the target price of $22.3.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.69 at $126.96, with 423,177 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.29 at $34.10, with 415,936 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 56.83% of the target price of $60.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.1101 at $12.26, with 364,310 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -8.08 at $568.75, with 363,947 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 79.82% of the target price of $712.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.75 at $326.16, with 345,183 shares traded. This represents a 45.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

