Pre-Market Most Active for May 17, 2024 : GME, AMC, TLRY, SQQQ, NIO, TQQQ, AMD, BEKE, HOOD, ZTO, TSLL, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 44.54 to 18,602.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 61,377,669 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -6.24 at $21.43, with 15,184,179 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 382.68% of the target price of $5.6.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.22 at $4.42, with 12,777,151 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 76.87% of the target price of $5.75.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.07 at $2.05, with 2,779,573 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 91.11% of the target price of $2.25.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $9.92, with 1,803,098 shares traded. This represents a 1.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0397 at $5.30, with 1,334,371 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.8% of the target price of $6.25.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.24 at $63.32, with 1,292,216 shares traded. This represents a 116.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +5.23 at $167.85, with 1,082,980 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +1.41 at $20.55, with 946,632 shares traded.BEKE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +0.89 at $18.79, with 902,650 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. HOOD's current last sale is 98.89% of the target price of $19.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is unchanged at $23.58, with 853,548 shares traded. ZTO's current last sale is 78.6% of the target price of $30.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.01 at $7.46, with 716,900 shares traded. This represents a 51.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.87 at $87.57, with 644,856 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.