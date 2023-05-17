Pre-Market Most Active for May 17, 2023 : CSX, APLD, PACW, AAPL, TQQQ, SQQQ, RLX, CVS, TGT, NIO, NVS, SPCE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 21.67 to 13,447.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,433,040 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.68, with 6,039,656 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is -0.49 at $5.62, with 1,782,234 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +0.57 at $5.14, with 1,575,087 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 36.71% of the target price of $14.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.9506 at $171.12, with 1,460,783 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.12 at $29.40, with 1,383,191 shares traded. This represents a 82.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $27.69, with 1,369,641 shares traded. This represents a 1.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.12 at $2.23, with 1,177,432 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RLX is in the "strong buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.1968 at $67.30, with 586,269 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.19. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Target Corporation (TGT) is +0.98 at $157.89, with 423,970 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.05. Smarter Analyst Reports: Target Gains 10% on Outstanding Q4 Results & Positive Outlook



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $7.86, with 411,225 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Novartis AG (NVS) is -0.56 at $102.25, with 398,118 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 87.39% of the target price of $117.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.18 at $4.39, with 372,918 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.5. SPCE's current last sale is 109.75% of the target price of $4.

