News & Insights

Pre-Market
CSX

Pre-Market Most Active for May 17, 2023 : CSX, APLD, PACW, AAPL, TQQQ, SQQQ, RLX, CVS, TGT, NIO, NVS, SPCE

May 17, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 21.67 to 13,447.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,433,040 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.68, with 6,039,656 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is -0.49 at $5.62, with 1,782,234 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +0.57 at $5.14, with 1,575,087 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 36.71% of the target price of $14.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.9506 at $171.12, with 1,460,783 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.12 at $29.40, with 1,383,191 shares traded. This represents a 82.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $27.69, with 1,369,641 shares traded. This represents a 1.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.12 at $2.23, with 1,177,432 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RLX is in the "strong buy range".

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.1968 at $67.30, with 586,269 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.19. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Target Corporation (TGT) is +0.98 at $157.89, with 423,970 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.05. Smarter Analyst Reports: Target Gains 10% on Outstanding Q4 Results & Positive Outlook

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $7.86, with 411,225 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Novartis AG (NVS) is -0.56 at $102.25, with 398,118 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 87.39% of the target price of $117.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.18 at $4.39, with 372,918 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.5. SPCE's current last sale is 109.75% of the target price of $4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

CSX
APLD
PACW
AAPL
TQQQ
SQQQ
RLX
CVS
TGT
NIO
NVS
SPC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.