Pre-Market Most Active for May 17, 2022 : NLY, TQQQ, SQQQ, TWTR, WMT, JD, QQQ, AAPL, NIO, AMD, BABA, SE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 197.55 to 12,441.13. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,071,889 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is -0.25 at $6.44, with 6,925,557 shares traded. NLY's current last sale is 95.41% of the target price of $6.75.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.57 at $32.22, with 4,221,322 shares traded. This represents a 20.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.8 at $51.25, with 3,085,510 shares traded. This represents a 82.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.6516 at $36.74, with 2,508,373 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 67.78% of the target price of $54.2.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -8.76 at $139.45, with 1,900,609 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SEC Probes Tesla Over Solar Panel Defects Case



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +4.47 at $56.00, with 1,588,827 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +5.38 at $303.82, with 1,402,033 shares traded. This represents a 6.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.41 at $147.95, with 1,051,825 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.64 at $15.19, with 1,031,748 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +3.16 at $97.40, with 939,155 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +6.22 at $92.70, with 744,309 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Sea Limited (SE) is +8.51 at $78.84, with 583,740 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SE is in the "buy range".

