Pre-Market Most Active for May 17, 2021 : ABNB, T, DISCA, AMC, SQQQ, DISCK, VIAC, CLOV, SCVX, GOLF, NIO, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -55.72 to 13,337.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,834,109 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is -3.2 at $138.00, with 4,251,051 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ABNB is 7.599453; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.85 at $33.09, with 3,935,920 shares traded. T's current last sale is 110.3% of the target price of $30.



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is +4 at $39.65, with 3,686,220 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 99.13% of the target price of $40.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.42 at $13.40, with 1,957,688 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 335% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1899 at $12.12, with 1,916,007 shares traded. This represents a 16.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) is +6.66 at $37.40, with 1,328,831 shares traded. DISCK's current last sale is 95.9% of the target price of $39.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.9 at $39.81, with 950,552 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 83.81% of the target price of $47.5.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.05 at $7.52, with 898,875 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLOV is in the "buy range".



SCVX Corp. (SCVX) is -0.07 at $9.90, with 821,068 shares traded.



Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) is -3.95 at $48.68, with 650,000 shares traded. GOLF's current last sale is 101.42% of the target price of $48.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.34 at $33.08, with 528,653 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 55.13% of the target price of $60.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.33 at $19.75, with 449,754 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 103.95% of the target price of $19.

