Pre-Market Most Active for May 16, 2024 : AMC, GME, ASTS, WMT, SQQQ, NIO, UAA, TSLL, JD, GRAB, TQQQ, UA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 23.17 to 18,619.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,725,513 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.18 at $5.30, with 12,258,249 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 92.17% of the target price of $5.75.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -2.56 at $36.99, with 4,131,850 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 660.54% of the target price of $5.6.



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is +0.76 at $3.15, with 3,245,593 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ASTS is 16.000311; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +3.67 at $63.50, with 2,434,337 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0303 at $9.84, with 1,723,260 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $5.41, with 1,232,608 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86.56% of the target price of $6.25.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is -0.5 at $6.30, with 1,220,812 shares traded. UAA's current last sale is 78.75% of the target price of $8.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.0203 at $7.44, with 976,052 shares traded. This represents a 50.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +1.37 at $34.99, with 968,141 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.18 at $3.78, with 906,201 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $4.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.31 at $63.78, with 869,079 shares traded. This represents a 120.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Under Armour, Inc. (UA) is -0.4917 at $6.17, with 712,544 shares traded. UA's current last sale is 72.57% of the target price of $8.5.

